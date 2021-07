Our eyes are on Elsa which is expected to move very close to Connecticut. We currently have a tropical storm watch for parts of the state. What we do know is that we will see some rain on Friday. It could be an inch or it could be 3 or 4 inches depending on the track. Also coastal flooding and wind damage will be possible if the storm continues to track closer to us. This will move out during Friday afternoon.

Today: Early storms taper. Clouds and a bit of sun. Watching for afternoon & evening severe storms again. A warning is possible with these storms! Highs near 80 with heavy rain later tonight.