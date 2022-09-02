(WTNH) – Many people believe that donating your organs is arguably one of the most generous decisions a person can make.

Organ donations save countless lives, and in just the New England region alone, nearly 36,000 transplants have been performed. In Connecticut, almost 1.8 million people are registered organ donors, and experts say we will always need more to save lives.

Experts also say that the U.S. is on track to reach a monumental milestone in the world of organ donations: reaching our 1 millionth transplant.

Family Services Manager Steven Averhart, who works with the New England Donor Services, joined News 8 to discuss the importance and impact of organ donation.

Watch the video above for the full interview.