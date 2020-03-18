UConn Health doctor answers coronavirus questions, explains importance of social distancing

(WTNH)– The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to climb into the thousands.

President Donald Trump has issued new nationwide guidelines for the outbreak, saying we should be prepared for this to last through July or August.

Now there’s at least 68 confirmed cases here in Connecticut.

Dr. Imran Ali, a Physician Fellow at Uconn Health, joined GMCT at 9 a.m. to answer your questions about coronavirus in the video above.

There also continues to be a push for social distancing, meaning staying six feet away from another person.

Dr. Ali explains why you need to avoid contact in the video below.