1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus Alert Medical health professionals discuss the threat coronavirus poses to incarcerated people and call on officials to consider releasing them

UConn Health Physician answers your coronavirus questions

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — COVID-19 continues to escalate in Connecticut and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Dr. Imran Ali is Physician Fellow At UConn Health answers some questions you sent us through Facebook.

Sarah asks, “If you get the virus can you get it again?”

Robyn Angela asks, “We hear about how the quarantine will help but when this is over how will we be sure this virus isn’t still out there? Will testing everyone be available?”

Deborah asks, “Is it okay to exercise outside seeing the virus can live up to three hours airborne. Should your shoes be left outside before entering your house?”

Get the answers and more in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss