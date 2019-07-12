United Soccer League visits News 8 to talk about Hartford Athletic’s first game at Dillon Stadium

(WTNH) — The Vice President of Communications and Public Relations of the United Soccer League, Ryan Madden, visits the News 8 studio ahead of the big game on Saturday.

The capitol city’s professional soccer team Hartford Athletic has been playing in East Hartford, while renovations at Dillon Stadium were being wrapped up.

The inaugural home match, Hartford vs Indy, starts at 5:00pm.

