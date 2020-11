(WTNH)– This is month is “No Shave November,” also known as “Movember.”

It raises more awareness for men’s health, specifically about serious cancers such as prostate cancer.

Dr. Jeffrey Ranta, a urologist with Hartford HealthCare Tallwood Urology and Kidney Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, explains some warning signs men should not ignore when it comes to prostate cancer.

For more information, you can head to www.hartfordhealthcare.org/tallwood.