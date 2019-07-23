Vaccinations your child needs before starting college

(WTNH) — If you have a first yea college student in your home, there’s a list of vaccinations they’ll need before they hit the books.

News 8 Medical Reporter Jocelyn Maminta sits down with immunization expert Dr. Marietta Vazquez, a pediatrician with Yale Medicine.

Before college, make sure your child is up to date on the following:

Mumps vaccine

Bacterial Meningitis vaccine

Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis (TDAP) vaccine

HPV vaccine

Flu vaccine

