Vaccinations your child needs before starting college

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — If you have a first yea college student in your home, there’s a list of vaccinations they’ll need before they hit the books.

News 8 Medical Reporter Jocelyn Maminta sits down with immunization expert Dr. Marietta Vazquez, a pediatrician with Yale Medicine.

Before college, make sure your child is up to date on the following:

Mumps vaccine

Bacterial Meningitis vaccine

Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis (TDAP) vaccine

HPV vaccine

Flu vaccine

For more information on vaccines, watch the interview above.

For more information on Dr. Vazquez, click here.

