Valentine’s Day craft ideas

(WTNH) — If you are looking to cut back on your child’s sweet intake this Valentine’s Day, you are like many parents! Lifestyle expert Jeni Elizabeth shares D.I.Y. valentine ideas the kids can make for class.

Have your child paint the day away on a plain mug. Bake at 360 for 30 minutes and you are done! Tie a quick bow and fill with flowers if you so choose. This is fun for the kids and meaningful for the teachers! The mugs can be used on the desk to hold pens and pencils.

Nail polish crafts are always a hit with the girls. Kids nail polish can be bought in bulk and simply tie a note reading “you paint my world pink!”

Make Faux Candy Sunglasses! Buy a package of plastic sunglasses at the dollar store and glue little paper hearts.Great for fine motor skills with kids and so fun to wear!

For more ideas, watch the video above.