(WTNH) — Whether you want to spread the love at the office with gifts for your co-workers, or you’re trying to figure out what to give your significant other, Etiquette Expert Karen Thomas can help.

For School:



cards or goodies for every child in class

don’t forget the teacher/ paraprofessional

New Adult relationship:

card

flowers

candy

Long term Adult relationship:

jewelry

trip

dozen(s)flowers

Poor Choice Gifts

appliances (unless specifically asked for)

expired gift cards / re-used gifts