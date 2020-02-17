Live Now
Veteran and service dog duo featured in 'To Be of Service' military documentary

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — A veteran and service dog duo from Connecticut are featured in ‘To Be of Service,’ a military documentary on Netflix.

Phil Baur was in the army and one of the few survivors of the Black Hawk helicopter that was shot down in Falluja, Iraq. He lost one of his legs just below the knee and returned home with severe PTSD and survivor’s guilt.

Educating Canines Assisting with Disabilities (ECAD) of Winsted helped match with with his first service dog Reese in 2009. Sadly, Reese passed away in 2016 from Lyme Disease. Phil now has Champ, who was featured with him in ‘To Be Of Service.’

For more information on ECAD, click here.

