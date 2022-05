(WTNH) – The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is coming to Cheshire, Connecticut from June 1 to June 6, as a reminder of the sacrifices made during the Vietnam War.

Hayley Falk, founder and CEO of Because of the Brave, and Donald Falk, Hayley’s grandfather and Vietnam Veteran share more about the importance of the memorial and what to expect during its time in Connecticut.

For more information, go to bcofthebrave.org.

Watch the video above for the full interview.