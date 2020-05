(WTNH)– Adapting to a new normal, social distancing, school closures and staying at home can be scary and unsettling for both children and teens.

While many dance schools and studios are temporarily closed, Eastern Connecticut Ballet is teaching virtual classes to students of all ages and levels.

Gloria Govrin is one of many dance instructors leading 25 different virtual classes, seven days a week. She tells us more about the classes in the video above.