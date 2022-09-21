(WTNH) — Wednesday, Sept. 21 is World Alzheimer’s Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness of one of the most prevalent forms of dementia.

World Alzheimer’s Day is a call to action, and the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is where many people are choosing to step up. All funds raised through the walk further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, officials say.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming to the greater New Haven area next weekend, and event organizers are encouraging everyone who can to get out and walk to help fight the disease.

News 8 sat down with J.P. Venoit, CEO and President of Masonicare (the co-chair of this event) and Kristen Cusato, director of communications for the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut, to discuss ways to get involved.

