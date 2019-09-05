Walk to End Alzheimer’s steps off this weekend

(WTNH) — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s series starts Sunday, September 8th in Litchfield.

Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons will be emceeing the walk in New Haven, while News 8’s Laura Hutchinson and Alyssa Taglia emcee the walk in Fairfield County.

Laura and Gil chat with Kristen Cusato of the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and the 2019 Miss World American Connecticut winner Karla Aponte Roque, who is using her platform to help fight the disease.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Schedule:

Litchfield – September 8th

New London – September 14th

Danbury & Enfield – September 22nd

New Haven – September 29th

Hartford and Fairfield County- October 13th

For more information, click here.