Warm biscuits and peaches with amaretto whipped cream recipe

(WTNH) — Expert Chef Silvia Baldini makes a summer dessert that is just peachy!
IngredientsPeaches
- 4/5 medium ripe peaches, sliced
- 1 1/2 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1/2 medium lemon
- 2 teaspoons Amaretto liquor
Biscuits
- 2 cups All-Purpose flour or cake flour
- 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 8 tablespoons European style butter, unsalted
- 2/3 cup heavy cream
Glaze
- 1 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon milk or heavy cream
Whipped Cream
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon Amaretto liquor
- 2 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar
To finish
- 8 Amaretto cookies crumbled
- 1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa
Instructions:
- Remove the peach fuzz gently with a cloth. Slice the peaches, remove the pit, and toss them in a bowl with the sugar, the juice of half a lemon, and the Amaretto liquor. Set-asides to macerate. If you want to skin peaches, cross the bottom with a sharp paring knife, pour boiling water over them. When ripe they will peel after 15-20 seconds.
- To make the biscuits line a cookie sheet with baking paper and preheat the oven at 400°F. Sift the flour, the baking powder, sugar and the salt in a large bowl. Add the butter and with your hands or a pastry cutter or a fork work the mixture into a crumbly dough. Add the cream and stir gently until it forms a rough ball.
- Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and shape with your hands, not a rolling pin, into a rectangle about 1 inch thick, fold once and gently reshape the rectangle about 6 inches by 10 inches large. Cut the dough into 6 disks with a metal cutter or a small glass. Shape the remaining dough into a disk. Brush the top of the biscuits with cream or milk and sprinkle with sugar.
- Place the biscuits gently onto the lined cookie sheet and bake for 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oven and let them cool.
- Whip the cream in a standing mixer until it begins to get stiff, then add the sugar and the Amaretto liquor. Continue to whip until the cream is firm. Do not over-beat the cream or it will turn in to butter.
- To assemble cut the biscuits in half and place the bottom of each plate. You can lightly dunk the cut biscuit halves in some of the maceration juices to mop up the extra flavor. Divide the peaches among the biscuits and spoon more of the macerating liquids over pressing a little so the bottom absorbs more juices. Sprinkle the crumbled amaretto cookies on the peaches. Add a generous dollop of whipped cream, dust lightly with the cocoa powder
- Top the whipped cream with the biscuit crown and drizzle the remaining juices around the plate.