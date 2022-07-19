(WTNH) – Dogs really can be man’s best friend. Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities, or ECAD, is a nonprofit with the goal of helping people with disabilities gain greater independence through service dogs.

The organization provides service dogs to assist those who need extra support. After a new litter of puppies was just born, they are looking for more volunteers to help as the puppies get older and prepare to train.

Dale Picard, executive director and co-founder of ECAD, and Christina Canaletich, puppy instructor with ECAD, share more about the opportunities for volunteers as home handlers or on a nursery team.

To learn more, go to ecad1.org.

