Water safety & children

(WTNH) — It’s important to gear your children with life vests, but water safety does not stop there. Dr. James Dodington, a pediatric medicine doctor with Yale Medicine, explains how these devices may give parents a false set of security.

Dr. Dodington explains that just because your child is wearing a life jacket, does not mean you take your eyes off of them.

He shares these tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics:

Parents and caregivers should never leave children alone or in the care of another child while in or near bathtubs, pools, spas, or other open water.

Adults should empty water from buckets and other containers immediately after use.

Do not leave young children alone in the bathroom. Toilet locks can prevent drowning of toddlers.

When infants or toddlers are in or around the water, a supervising adult with swimming skills should be within an arm’s length, providing constant “touch supervision.”

Even with older children and better swimmers, the supervising adult should focus on the child and not be engaged with other distracting activities

