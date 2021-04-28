Ways you can identify potential online scams

(WTNH)– In a year that has been one of the most troubling and unprecedented in recent times, Americans have not only faced health threats, but an increase in fraudulent online activity.

A new report finds 24 percent of consumers have been targeted by scammers at least once in the past year.

Cyber Security Financial Services Sector Lead at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence Simon Viney joins us to discuss ways you can identify potential scams in the video above.

The average amount lost by cybercrime victims was $842.58, which even if refunded is a large amount of hard-earned cash to risk losing for most people.

The most common ways for criminals to obtain people’s hard-earned cash was phishing emails, bank/credit card fraud, stolen personal information and hoax messages and phone calls. These can often be crafted in a very believable way and trick even the most aware and tech-savvy of people.

