WEB EXTRA: colorful creamy soda and DIY butter experiments teaches children about science

(WTNH) — Science expert Nancy Zade of Mad Science in Fairfield shows parents how sweet treat activities can turn into a science experiment in this Web Extra.

Colorful Creamy Soda:

This experiment combines a bunch of science into one delicious glass! The first science concept is density. Whipped cream floats on top of the soda because it is less dense. This means that the soda’s molecules are more closely packed than the whipped cream’s molecules. The food coloring is denser than both. This is why it drips through the whipped cream and soda.

DIY Butter:

This experiment explains what a colloid is. A colloid is a mixture in which tiny particles of one substance are scattered throughout another substance. Butter is a colloid mixture of tiny water particles dispersed in fat.