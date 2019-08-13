WEB EXTRA: Dr. Patty Ann Tublin tackles back to school anxiety

(WTNH) — WEB EXTRA: Relationship Expert Dr. Patty Ann Tublin tackles back to school anxiety.

A question on many parents minds as the kids get ready to go back to class: “how do I deal with back to school stress and anxiety from my child?”

Dr. Patty Ann says regardless of age, parents should ask their child to verbalize their concerns.

Next, parents should normalize their child’s worries. A parent can then share a similar situation where they were nervous about something new, and how they overcame their anxiety.

For more information, watch the web extra above.