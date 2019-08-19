(WTNH) — WEB EXTRA: saving money in college.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson sits down with SCSU’s (Southern Connecticut State University) financial literacy counselor Lew Deluca to talk more in depth about how first year freshmen can save money.

Deluca says one of the biggest mistakes he sees students make is over-borrowing in student loans. Since these loans need to be paid back with interest, those payments can really add up if you are taking out more than you need.

When it comes to credit cards, Deluca says they can be a helpful tool to students to build credit if they are used with caution.

SCSU’s financial literacy program was just recently ranked #9 nationally by LendEdu in 2019.

