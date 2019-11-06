WEB EXTRA: Yale School of Medicine student says homelessness was ‘just a test’

(WTNH) — Yale School of Medicine Student Chelesa Fearce shares how she was able to stay focused and driven during a time of uncertainty.

Fearce is now a first year student at Yale School of Medicine, working towards her medical degree and PhD in chemistry. But before she made her way to Yale, Fearce and her family were homeless in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fearce says she leaned on her mother, who is a major role model in her life. She strives to be that same role model to her brother and sister.

Fearce would not allow homelessness to define her as a person. She continued to be a top student and become valedictorian at Charles Drew High School.

I felt like it [homelessness] was just a test, despite it all, I had a reason to do it. Chelesa Fearce

After Yale, Fearce’s goal is to do her residency to become a child psychiatrist and eventually work on drug design and become a teacher.

Fearce wants everyone who is struggling to know that “no matter what you’re going through, you can overcome your situation.”

