What can we expect from Trump’s impeachment trial

The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is going into day three after that dramatic presentation by the Democratic prosecution team.

With harrowing video and audio to make the case that Donald Trump incited the Capitol riot.  

Associate Professor of Political Science at George Mason University Jennifer Victor tells us what we can expect in the trial.

Victor had to shift her curriculum in Understanding the U.S. Government after the change of the events in the past months.

For more information on her course, you can head to www.thegreatcoursesplus.com.

