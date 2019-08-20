What to avoid buying at dollar stores

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Dollar stores can help you save money on common household items, but you may want to leave certain products on the shelves. Physician and author Dr. Veronica Anderson explains the dos and don’ts.

What to buy at the dollar store:

Dried fruit/nuts
Bottled water
Low sodium canned foods
Canned fish
Sea Salt

What not to buy at the dollar store:

Vitamins/supplements (Not regulated)
Deodorant (Contains aluminum)
Products packaged in plastic with BPAs
High sodium canned food
Toothpaste (Contains harmful chemicals/flouride)

