What to avoid buying at dollar stores

(WTNH) — Dollar stores can help you save money on common household items, but you may want to leave certain products on the shelves. Physician and author Dr. Veronica Anderson explains the dos and don’ts.

What to buy at the dollar store:

Dried fruit/nuts

Bottled water

Low sodium canned foods

Canned fish

Sea Salt

What not to buy at the dollar store:

Vitamins/supplements (Not regulated)

Deodorant (Contains aluminum)

Products packaged in plastic with BPAs

High sodium canned food

Toothpaste (Contains harmful chemicals/flouride)

For more information, watch the interview with Dr. Anderson above.