What to do in the event of a mass shooting

(WTNH) — The latest string of deadly mass shootings comes right before the new school year begins. Deputy Chief of the Department of Public Safety at Sacred Heart University and Retired Police Captain of Milford Edward Shea is easing the minds of parents and students.

Always engage in “situational awareness:”

Be alert for suspicious sights, sounds or people (if you see something, say something)

Continuously scan and reevaluate as you move through different locations .

Know where exits are located.

Think about alternate exits, or where you could seek safety if you couldn’t reach an exit.

Play the “what if” game:

Ask yourself what you would do if situation “X” or “Y” occurred.

Discuss thoughts and share ideas with family, friends, and coworkers.

Mentally rehearse your response plans.

Periodically, take different routes to become more familiar with your surroundings .

Understand, and employ the response actions of Run, Hide, Fight:

RUN- if possible, run away from the threat to a safe location. Call 911.

HIDE- if you can’t run you should take cover, lock/barricade doors, follow lockdown steps.

FIGHT- if you cannot run or hide, or the attacker finds you, or overcomes the lock/barricade, be prepared to fight. Act quickly and aggressively- anything around you becomes a weapon.