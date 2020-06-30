What to do to your portfolios during a turbulent market

Good Morning CT at Nine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– The recent downturn in financial markets can be an opportunity for investors to buy in at a deep discount. 

But for others, it can lead to mistakes that ultimately have a large negative impact on their portfolios.

Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta explains what investors should be doing with their portfolios during a turbulent market:

· Consider your ultimate goal.

o Do you need the money today or at some point in the distant future?

o Make sure the allocation of your portfolio – what you’re actually invested in – is in line with your goal.

· Check your appetite for risk.

o If the recent performance of your portfolio is causing you anxiety, it might be an indication that you don’t have the right investments for you.

o Talk to your advisor about what steps you should take.

· Avoid making short-term changes.

o Becoming more conservative after a dramatic drop can make it difficult to regain any losses. Before making any changes, consider your long-term goal.

o Trying to time the market can have a real negative impact on your long-term results. It’s difficult to know when to get in or out of the market.

Here are common mistakes that Caserta says people make during times like this:

· Head for the hills!

o Investors fail to put events into perspective and that can lead to making short-term changes in a portfolio – like moving in and out of the market – that can affect negatively affect long-term results.

· Going all in!

o It’s tempting to look for opportunities during times like this and get swept up in the frenzy – maybe it’s a biotech firm racing to find a vaccine or a tech company developing solutions for a changing workforce.

o Consider Zoom – Investors rushed to buy Beijing-based Zoom Technologies thinking that it was the provider of Zoom (which is really California based Zoom Video Communications).

· Wait.

o People look at turbulent markets and decide to wait until “things calm down” before investing. The problem is knowing when to get back in can be difficult (or nearly impossible).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss