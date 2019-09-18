What to expect from the 2019 Manufacturing Career Fair

The Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce Manufacturing Career Fair is happening this Saturday, September 21st.

For more on what to expect this year, we spoke with Garrett Sheehan, the President of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce as well as Angel Cry, the HR Supervisor from Nucor Steel CT and Frank DiCristina the Site Manager for Allnex.

More than 20 local companies will take part in the career fair. It’s being held at the Toyota Oakdale Theater from 9am to 1pm.

For more information: http://business.quinncham.com/events/details/2019-manufacturing-job-fair-5033