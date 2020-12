(WTNH)– The latest edition of Seasons Magazines is out this month. It has expanded to cover different regions across the state.

Editor of Seasons of New Haven Cara Rosner tells us what we can except in this winter issue in the video above.

Seasons Magazines consists of Seasons of New Haven, Seasons of the Shoreline, Seasons of West Hartford, Seasons of Glastonbury, Seasons of the Farmington Valley, and Seasons of the Northwest Hills.

You can find the latest edition at www.SeasonsMagazines.com.