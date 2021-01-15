What to expect now that President Trump has been impeached

(WTNH)– President Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, a historic second time in his final days in office, charged with incitement of insurrection over the deadly mob rampage siege of the Capitol.

Attention now turns to the Senate, which could start an impeachment trial the same day as President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

Associate Professor of Political Science at George Mason University, Jennifer Victor, tells us what we can expect in the video above.

Victor had to shift her curriculum in Understanding the U.S. Government after the change of the events in the past months. For more information on her course, you can head to www.thegreatcoursesplus.com.