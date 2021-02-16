What to look forward to when returning to New Orleans

(WTNH)– It’s Fat Tuesday! And in New Orleans, normally more than one million revelers would pack the streets of the Crescent City. Due to COVID-19, all the Mardi Gras parades are cancelled, but the holiday is still being celebrated in a unique way and on a smaller, safer scale.

New Orleans homes are being elaborately transformed into decorative and creative Mardi Gras floats, and all the Carnival season’s rituals and culture are kept alive in many new ways as the city welcomes back tourists from around the world.

New Orleans Spokesperson Kelly Schulz explains what visitors can look forward to when they return to New Orleans in the video above.

For more information on Mardi Gras including history, traditions, and more, visit www.neworleans.com/mardi-gras.