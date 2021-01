(WTNH) — Have you ever heard about Dry January? It’s a health and wellness trend where people kick off the new year by cutting out alcohol for the entire month.

More people are trying it each year, including an estimated 69 million Americans last year.

What do you need to know if you are interested in going dry this January? Co-founder of Athletic Brewing Company Bill Shufelt explains what is behind the surge in popularity of the non-alcoholic beer market in the U.S. in the video above.