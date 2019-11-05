When should you take a sick day?

(WTNH) — It’s cold and flu season, which means germs are floating around the office. Staffing and recruiting expert Elizabeth Dutkiewicz, branch manager of Robert Half in Connecticut, explains when workers should take a sick day.

According to a new survey by Robert Half, 90% of professionals admitted they come to the office sick at least sometimes. Of those respondents, 33% say they always show up while ill.

Why delay recovery and risk infecting colleagues? According to the survey, 54% of those who show up with cold or flu symptoms said they have too much work to do, and 40% say they don’t want to use a sick day.

