(WTNH)– Connecticut’s largest COVID-19 vaccine clinic is now open in East Hartford. Health workers and people 75 and older are priority.

Vice President of Community Health Center Yvette Highsmith-Francis explains who is eligible in the video above.

The clinic will be open seven days a week on Pratt & Whitney Runway at 12 Runway Road. If you do not have access to a computer, you can call (877) 918-2224 to schedule an appointment.