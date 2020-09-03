Why heart disease favors women and how you can prevent it

(WTNH)– Here’s a statistic that may come as a surprise to you. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States.

What are the warning signs and how can you prevent heart disease in the first place?

Dr. Stephanie Saucier, a cardiologist at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain and Hartford Hospital, explains why the disease seems to favor women in the video above.

There’s a virtual event coming up, called “Pinot and Prevention,” on Tuesday, September 15 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. News 8’s Sarah Cody is the emcee.

Click here or call 1 (855) 442-4373 to register.