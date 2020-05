(WTNH)– May is National Stroke Awareness Month. The number of people evaluated for strokes at hospitals has dropped by nearly 40 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not likely that fewer people are having strokes, but that people aren’t seeking care for fear of going to the hospital.

Assistant Vice President of Neurosciences at Nuvance Health, Dr. Paul Wright, explains why it’s critical to seek care immediately in the video above.