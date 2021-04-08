Why it’s important to create a house fire escape plan, test your smoke alarms monthly

(WTNH)– Home fires claim seven lives every day. You want to make sure your family is prepared.

The American Red Cross is kicking off a virtual month-long Sound the Alarm Prepare-a-thon today.

Every day, Red Cross volunteers are helping families impacted by disaster, mostly home fires.

Since the start of 2021, the Red Cross has seen a 40 percent increase in local home fire responses compared to this time last year.

Red Cross Spokesperson John Godin explains how important for your family to create an escape plan and test your smoke alarms monthly.

To register to receive preparedness education for your household or sign-up to volunteer visit: www.redcross.org/CTSoundTheAlarm.