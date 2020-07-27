Why price transparency in healthcare is important

(WTNH)– Do you know someone who has recently been blindsided by a medical bill? You’re not alone.

61 percent of Americans say they have been hit with an unforeseen medical bill and for many, these costs have led to financial devastation.

The founder of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, Cynthia A. Fisher explains why the need of price transparency in healthcare has never been more important in the video above.

Systemwide healthcare price transparency can become law by passing the Healthcare Price Transparency Act, which requires hospitals and insurance companies to reveal their discounted, cash prices and secret, negotiated rates, as part of the next COVID-19 stimulus package.

For more information you can head to www.patientrightsadvocate.org.