Why you should schedule a money date with your significant other

(WTNH) — Romance and finance: financial expert John Caserta explains why you should make time to discuss money with your significant other.

Setting up a money date means making time without the distractions of daily life to talk about the household finances including where you are and where you want to be financially.

What should you discuss?

-Where are you today?

-Where do you want to be tomorrow?

-How to be SMART with your goals

What should you avoid?

-Being judgmental

– Being accusatory

-Focusing on the past

What should you do to make the money date successful?

-Set aside a specific time without distractions

-Set a time limit and do something fun

– Assign tasks (who will prepare what)

-Avoid judgement

-Schedule your next money date and set goals to accomplish