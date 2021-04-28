Women, Blood Pressure and Stroke: What You Need to Know at Every Age

The last year has been stressful for everyone. High blood pressure is the leading cause of stroke – and women face unique factors such as taking birth control, pregnancy, and menopause that increase their risk.

Nearly 50 million women in the U.S. have high blood pressure and each year stroke kills more women than men.

Dr. Monik Jiménez, ScD, SM, FAHA, American Stroke Association Volunteer Medical Expert explains how women’s risk of high blood pressure and stroke changes throughout their lives.

