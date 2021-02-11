Women in science contributing to Alzheimer’s treatment and cure research

Research is the path forward to new treatments and cures for debilitating diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Today is International Women and Girls in Science Day!

Assistant Professor of Neurology at Yale Dr. Carolyn Fredericks is a researcher in the dementia field. Dr. Fredericks what new findings and the importance of mentoring women in science.

You can get involved with Alzheimer’s Association CT Chapter on Thursday, February 18 at 8:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. for Volunteer Kickoff Party. Click here for Alzheimer’s clinical trial information or call 1 (800) 272-3900.