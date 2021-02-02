Women should be aware of these top risk factors of heart disease

Doctors are seeing younger women are suffering heart attacks at a higher rate. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

American Heart Association Volunteer Medical Expert Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum explains the top risk factors in heart disease.

Go Red for Women “Real Women” Volunteer Yesenia Berbiar shares her story of surviving a stroke. It led to the discovery of an undiagnosed heart condition she had since birth. Berbiar says she has a greater appreciation for her family, life and heart.

Click here for more information.