BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Benefit animals in need while also enjoying fun entertainment at the Woofstock Music Festival.

The music festival will take place on Aug. 12 from noon to 6 p.m. on The Branford Green. Laura Burban and Kathi Otto joined News 8 to tell us what guests can expect from Woofstock.

Learn more about the Woofstock Music Festival here.

See the full video with Burban and Otto in the video above.