LEGOLAND Florida is celebrating the debut of their all-new Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show and PirateFest Weekends on Friday.

World-Renowned Daredevil Nik Wallenda will walk the plank 60 feet in the air from inside the theme park.

The Wallenda Team has constructed a high wire longer than 500 feet for the walk. Wallenda holds 11 Guinness World Records and a list of never-before-seen death-defying feats.