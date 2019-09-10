(WTNH) — September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day. Dr. Jenny Dwyer, a Yale Medicine Psychiatrist, explains what kind of conversation parents should be having with their children.

According to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, 1,500 to 1,700 of the 40,000 patients a year come in for care for anxiety, depression, and other mental health and behavioral problems. About 500 of those patients have suicidal thinking or behavior.

Here are questions Dr. Dwyer says parents should ask their child if they think they are having suicidal thoughts:

-How often do you think about it?

-When do you think about it (all the time or only when you are really angry)?

-Do you want to do it?

-Do you have a specific plan?

If you or a loved one need help, call the National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the National Crisis Text Line at 741741.

