(WTNH) – In honor of World Water Day, we spoke to Martha Wells Hoffman, president of Call to Care Uganda, who works to bring clean and accessible water to villages throughout Uganda.

Since 2007, Call to Care Uganda has drilled more than 60 wells in villages throughout Uganda impacting thousands of lives.

More information on how to get involved can be found at calltocareuganda.org.

Watch the video above for the full interview.