NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale Innovation Summit started on Tuesday, May 18.

This is a place innovative companies from Connecticut can pitch their ideas to prospective investors. The summit offers researchers a unique opportunity to showcase their work and findings.

Viewers can use promo code WTNH to receive free access to the event here.

The summit ends Friday, May 21.

Founding Partner Frank Milone at the accounting firm FML explains what you can expect during the Yale Innovation Summit.