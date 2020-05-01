Yale physicians to hold ‘Need Masks Today’ virtual march to advocate for personal protective equipment

(WTNH)– It can be difficult for frontline medical providers to have access to the masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) that they may need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant Clinical Professor in the Psychiatry Department at the Yale School of Medicine, Dr. Kiki Kennedy, is working with Yale resident physicians to advocate for a national solution.

The virtual march “Need Masks Today” will be held on Saturday, May 2 on Crowdcast and Facebook at 2 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the website: www.needmaskstoday.com. You can also click here to register for the march.