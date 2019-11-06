Yale School of Medicine student overcomes homelessness and strives for PhD

(WTNH) — One young woman is not letting life’s challenges stand in her way of her dreams.

Chelesa Fearce, a first year student at Yale School of Medicine, is working towards her medical degree and PhD in chemistry.

But before she made her way to Yale, Fearce and her family were homeless in Atlanta, Georgia, often finding themselves staying at shelters of homes of friends.

Despite her struggles, Fearce was a top student at Charles Drew High School and became valedictorian.

