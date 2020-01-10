Yoga program for women in infertility treatment

1  of  2
by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — A free yoga program is helping women going through infertility treatment, which can often be stressful and overwhelming.

Research conducted by RMA of Connecticut shows that fertile yoga reduces stress and increases hopefulness in women undergoing fertility treatment.

The Fertile Yoga program is open to the public and free for patients going through various stages of infertility treatment. Fertile Yoga combines two techniques, which include a one-minute mantra: “I am strong, healthy, resilient, hopeful, capable and fertile,” and seven movements of the spine, which include forwarding flexion, back-bend extension, lateral left bend, and lateral right bend, left rotation twist, right rotation twist, and axial extension. 

For more information on the program and other benefits for women in infertility treatment, watch the interview above.

