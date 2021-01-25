You’ll want to try this ‘Ramped Up Chia Pudding’

(WTNH) — It’s time for Meatless Monday. If you want you to add one more healthy, easy and filling snack to that line-up: how about ramped up chia pudding!
Holistic Nutrition Coach April Godfrey shows us to make this perfect “grab and go” recipe. It’s grain-free, dairy-free and gluten-free but it is filled with flavor! It’s packed with plant-based protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals.
Ramped Up Chia Pudding
Ingredients
- 1 cup flax milk (or other non-dairy milk)
- 1/2 banana mashed
- 2 Tbsp chia seeds
- 2 Tbsp chopped walnuts
- 1 Tbsp ground flax seed
- 1 tsp pure maple syrup
- 1 tsp sesame seeds
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
Directions
- Place all of the ingredients in a jar, secure the lid and shake, shake, shake it up!
- Place in the refrigerator and slow to set overnight or 3-4 hours.
- Enjoy on its own or topped with fresh fruit, granola, hemp hearts or even shredded coconut.
You can find more recipes at sweetsimpledelicious.com. You can find April on Instagram @sweetsimpledelicious for more healthy lifestyle inspiration.